Make the whole payloadcms backend use /backend as path

Hello guys,
I'm trying to make PayloadCMS use
/backend
as the main subpath, for example, If I want to access the api, instead of
localhost/api
it should be on
localhost/backend/api
. The same for the admin panel, instead of
localhost/admin
it should be on
localhost/backend/admin
.
I tried to edit the payloadcms server.ts with no success, here's what I did
import express from 'express';
import payload from 'payload';
require('dotenv').config();
const app = express();
// Custom middleware function
const backendPrefixMiddleware = (req, res, next) => {
if (req.path.startsWith('/backend')) {
req.url = req.url.replace('/backend', '');
}
next();
};
// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get('/', (_, res) => {
res.redirect('/backend/admin');
});
// Initialize Payload
payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
onInit: () => {
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`)
},
})
// Add your own express routes here
// Use the middleware
app.use(backendPrefixMiddleware);
app.listen(3001);
The page
localhost:3001/backend/admin
works with response 200ok, but I only see the background color of the page and nothing else. It seems like the payload is still making requests without appending
/backend
before the path (for example making a request to
http://localhost:3001/api/admins/me
).
Is it possible to achieve what I've described? Thanks!
I solved it, [here is the documentation](https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview#options
) that helped me.
Basically I was looking in the wrong place, instead of editing the
server.ts
, I had to go into
payload.config.ts
and add this in the
buildConfig
routes: {
admin: '/backend/admin',
api: '/backend/api',
},
Payload is truly amazing.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.