Make the whole payloadcms backend use /backend as path

Hello guys,

I'm trying to make PayloadCMS use

/backend

as the main subpath, for example, If I want to access the api, instead of

localhost/api

it should be on

localhost/backend/api

. The same for the admin panel, instead of

localhost/admin

it should be on

localhost/backend/admin

.

I tried to edit the payloadcms server.ts with no success, here's what I did

import express from 'express'; import payload from 'payload'; require('dotenv').config(); const app = express(); // Custom middleware function const backendPrefixMiddleware = (req, res, next) => { if (req.path.startsWith('/backend')) { req.url = req.url.replace('/backend', ''); } next(); }; // Redirect root to Admin panel app.get('/', (_, res) => { res.redirect('/backend/admin'); }); // Initialize Payload payload.init({ secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET, mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI, express: app, onInit: () => { payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`) }, }) // Add your own express routes here // Use the middleware app.use(backendPrefixMiddleware); app.listen(3001);

The page

localhost:3001/backend/admin

works with response 200ok, but I only see the background color of the page and nothing else. It seems like the payload is still making requests without appending

/backend

before the path (for example making a request to

http://localhost:3001/api/admins/me

).

Is it possible to achieve what I've described? Thanks!

I solved it, [here is the documentation](

) that helped me.

Basically I was looking in the wrong place, instead of editing the

server.ts

, I had to go into

payload.config.ts

and add this in the

buildConfig

routes: { admin: '/backend/admin', api: '/backend/api', },

Payload is truly amazing.