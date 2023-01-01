Managing Cookies

I have my payloadCMS running on port 3100 and my nuxt client app running on port 3000. I am running everything locally on localhost.
Whenever I log in to the admin console it drops a new payload-token cookie which then overwrites the payload-token cookie for the currently logged-in user making it difficult to work in CMS and test my application locally
Is there a solution to this?
Thanks... after a couple of early stumbles I am getting the hang of PayloadCMS and it is pretty awesome
Still looking for any help here!! Also wonder if there is a way to change the name of the cookie so that is doesn’t get overwritten by the admin app cookie when running on localhost
For your first question. I normally just open 2 browser windows. (one might need to be incognito, cant remember)
For the second, you can set a cookie prefix and then use an ENV var so it’s different on local vs prod:https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview#options
