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Managing Cookies

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aaronksaunders2 years ago
1

I have my payloadCMS running on port 3100 and my nuxt client app running on port 3000. I am running everything locally on localhost.



Whenever I log in to the admin console it drops a new payload-token cookie which then overwrites the payload-token cookie for the currently logged-in user making it difficult to work in CMS and test my application locally



Is there a solution to this?



Thanks... after a couple of early stumbles I am getting the hang of PayloadCMS and it is pretty awesome



Still looking for any help here!! Also wonder if there is a way to change the name of the cookie so that is doesn’t get overwritten by the admin app cookie when running on localhost

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