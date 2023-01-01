Managing Cookies

DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
aaronksaunders
4 days ago
I have my payloadCMS running on port 3100 and my nuxt client app running on port 3000. I am running everything locally on localhost.



Whenever I log in to the admin console it drops a new payload-token cookie which then overwrites the payload-token cookie for the currently logged-in user making it difficult to work in CMS and test my application locally



Is there a solution to this?



Thanks... after a couple of early stumbles I am getting the hang of PayloadCMS and it is pretty awesome



Still looking for any help here!! Also wonder if there is a way to change the name of the cookie so that is doesn’t get overwritten by the admin app cookie when running on localhost

