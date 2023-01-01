Manipulating the checkbox value before saving to DB

I have an existing db that has a field
status
. This field currently holds a value either 0 or 1. I want to enable the user to toggle that value, however, since checkbox-type values are set to boolean (true or false). How can I use collection/field Hooks to manipulate the data so that if that field is updated using a checkbox, it is saved as either 0 or 1 - not true/false.
I tried using
beforeChange
&
beforeValidation
(collection-wise) but still cannot achieve what I want. Any ideas?
You should try virtual fields:https://payloadcms.com/blog/learn-how-virtual-fields-can-help-solve-common-cms-challenges
I would solve it propably by using a number field for your status. then swap in a custom component for that field which shows the default checkbox component (
import { Checkbox } from "payload/components/forms";
) and the
useField
hook to set the numeric value according of the boolean state of the Checkbox component.
@hendrik01 @60pfennig Thanks a lot to both of you. Your suggestions work for me as a charm!
