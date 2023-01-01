Manipulating the checkbox value before saving to DB

I have an existing db that has a field

status

. This field currently holds a value either 0 or 1. I want to enable the user to toggle that value, however, since checkbox-type values are set to boolean (true or false). How can I use collection/field Hooks to manipulate the data so that if that field is updated using a checkbox, it is saved as either 0 or 1 - not true/false.

I tried using

beforeChange

&

beforeValidation

(collection-wise) but still cannot achieve what I want. Any ideas?