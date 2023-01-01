Media, S3 and Additional Image Formats

Hi All - we enabled the cloud storage plugin for S3 today (

), and I have to say it was a breeze to setup and configure. The

generateFileURL

collection option was especially helpful - allowing us to 'point' to a CloudFront distribution.

The only thing that we're missing and getting ready to look at is an option for creating additional image formats - in particular Webp. We've looked at

- which is very nice too - but we'd also like to experiment with a custom collection hook - possibly

beforeOperation

? - where we intercept the incoming file, and perform the conversion based on the received mimeType.

Before we dig into this - was wondering if anyone could offer a likely approach (at a high level) for how this might work when combined with the Cloud Storage plugin. I see from the docs that one of the use cases described for collection hooks is "Send a copy of uploaded files to Amazon S3 or similar" - and so feel pretty sure this is all possible.

Thoughts, suggestions, pointers all greatly appreciated.