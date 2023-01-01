Media, S3 and Additional Image Formats

Hi All - we enabled the cloud storage plugin for S3 today (https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
), and I have to say it was a breeze to setup and configure. The
generateFileURL
collection option was especially helpful - allowing us to 'point' to a CloudFront distribution.
The only thing that we're missing and getting ready to look at is an option for creating additional image formats - in particular Webp. We've looked athttps://github.com/chladog/payload-webp
- which is very nice too - but we'd also like to experiment with a custom collection hook - possibly
beforeOperation
? - where we intercept the incoming file, and perform the conversion based on the received mimeType.
Before we dig into this - was wondering if anyone could offer a likely approach (at a high level) for how this might work when combined with the Cloud Storage plugin. I see from the docs that one of the use cases described for collection hooks is "Send a copy of uploaded files to Amazon S3 or similar" - and so feel pretty sure this is all possible.
Thoughts, suggestions, pointers all greatly appreciated.
Isn't this what the
imageSizes
option in your upload collection config is for? 🤔
(I might be misunderstanding what you're trying to achieve though)
For example, I have the cloud-storage plugin enabled and configured with GCS, and in my
imageSizes
I've got a bunch of different sizes and formats including webp, like:
{
width: 720,
name: 'thumbnail',
formatOptions: {
format: "webp",
},
},
So out-of-the-box, whenever I add a new doc in my Media collection, Payload generates all the various sizes and formats I've specified in my config and upload them to my GCS. No hook or anything required. 🙌
Ouch - I completely misunderstood formatOptions. I thought this was a level up - forall
sizes. Thanks a bunch @Tinouti
Okay so this works, but Ithink
I may have found bug @Tinouti @denolfe @jmikrut . Depending on how you order the image sizes, the last formatOptions setting will apply to any subsequent imageSize. For example....
imageSizes: [
{
name: 'thumbnail',
height: 400,
width: 400,
position: 'center',
},
{
name: 'medium',
width: 900,
height: 450,
position: 'center',
},
{
name: 'medium_webp',
width: 900,
height: 450,
position: 'center',
formatOptions: {
format: 'webp',
},
},
{
name: 'large', // <------- this will output as webp
width: 1200,
height: 675,
position: 'center',
},
{
name: 'large_webp',
width: 1200,
height: 675,
position: 'center',
formatOptions: {
format: 'webp',
},
},
],
The 'switch' to webp at
medium_webp
above - will cause normal
large
to output as webp.
Whereas if you place all of the webp formats at the bottom - the
large
format comes out in the source format as expected...
imageSizes: [
{
name: 'thumbnail',
height: 400,
width: 400,
position: 'center',
},
{
name: 'medium',
width: 900,
height: 450,
position: 'center',
},
{
name: 'large',
width: 1200,
height: 675,
position: 'center',
},
{
name: 'medium_webp',
width: 900,
height: 450,
position: 'center',
formatOptions: {
format: 'webp',
},
},
{
name: 'large_webp',
width: 1200,
height: 675,
position: 'center',
formatOptions: {
format: 'webp',
},
},
],
@Tinouti @jmikrut - I just went back and looked at the docs again, as well as took a quick look at the Payload source .
formatOptions
is only referred to under 'Collection Upload Options' -https://payloadcms.com/docs/upload/overview#enabling-uploads
- and although I really only spent a few minutes looking at the source - it wasn't clear to me how
formatOptions
is working inside the imagesSizes array. Wondering if the the fact that
formatOptions
works above at all is a quirk of how the settings are read? For example in the Joi schema herehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/db7acb4eddb43200ef00cb3a442779b80723313d/src/collections/config/schema.ts#L159
-
formatOptions
are definitely at the upload collection config level and not inside the imageSizes schema. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Hope some of this helps - and apologies in advance if I'm miles out.
Okay I've just seen the config test herehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/faef4d5f8eddddecc491c0f6c3a95be701678b58/test/uploads/config.ts
- and
formatOptions
is at both the upload config and imagesSizes levels.
And I've just seen the source here -https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/1fd61fb9898a08b28b22be61d9b64aa58aa61088/src/uploads/imageResizer.ts#L76
- so - apologies for the spammy messages. I do however, think there might still be a bug as described in the example imageSizes setting above - with the solution for the moment to place all the 'different' formats together, and after the defaults.
This is a bit hard to follow. Can you create a reproducible example and open an issue?
Yeah sure. Will open an issue in the morning our time.
The issue is herehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2526
Fixed in main branch, will be in the next release 👍
Awesome - thank you!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.