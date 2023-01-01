Merge routes for API requests

On the home page I am currently using 5 fetch for getting data from 5 collections, and this slows down the page load time. Is there any way to merge the routes so that I can get all the docs under one route?
Current way I'm doing:
const [featured, post, version, category, resolution] =
await Promise.all([
fetch(`${SERVER_URL}/api/featured`).then((res) => res.json()),
fetch(
`${SERVER_URL}/api/post?limit=6&${edRe}${catRe}${resRe}${verRe}&sort=${
sort ? sort : "-updatedAt"
}&page=${currPage ? currPage : 1}`
).then((res) => res.json()),
fetch(`${SERVER_URL}/api/versions?sort=-Versions`).then((res) =>
res.json()
),
fetch(`${SERVER_URL}/api/categories?sort=title`).then((res) =>
res.json()
),
fetch(`${SERVER_URL}/api/resolutions`).then((res) =>
res.json()
),
]);
@zochh How about a custom endpoint that grabs the data on the backend?
You can create a custom API route that have access to these collections and can send all the data you need at once
First you would create the endpoint, for example....
In the
server.ts
file? So like a app.get("/route")?
In your payload config file, not server.ts :
{
path: "/example",
method: "get",
handler: async (req, res, next) => {
try {
const exampleA = await req.payload.findByID({
collection: "exampleA",
id: req.params.id,
});
const exampleB = await payload.find({
collection: "posts",
depth: 2,
page: 1,
limit: 10,
});
const data = {
exampleA,
exampleB
}
res.status(200).json(data)
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
res.status(500).json("An error message");
}
},
},
that would go in the "endpoints" array on your main payload ocnfig object
Endpoints added to the array on your main config are global custom endpoints
Endpoints added onto collection configs are specific and relative to that collection
In the endpoint handler function, you can see we have access to req.payload which is the local API
Does this make sense?
For all config options in payload, see:https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview
Yep, except the last bit- This can be accessed using the REST API too right? If I make a request to that path
Adding an endpoint means you're adding a new REST API entry
So that you can send a get/post etc, to
example.com/my-payload-api/custom-url
Notice I set the request type to "get"
you could set it to post and then check data on
req.body
It's like adding an express route
Does that make sense?
Personally, I would start by adding the most basic endpoint you could
and try pinging it as a test
Yep, makes sense and got it working
and then once you confirm it's active, expand on that
YAS
Nicely done!
dances
Let us know if you need any more help, good luck
Thank you so much! Was really annoying to send 5 requests to different collections haha
I'm sure, though in the future if you need to make many requests at a time
Fetch returns a promise, you're using a lot of .then chains
If you have an array of promises, you can wait until they are resolved and get the combined data object viahttps://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Promise/all
const array = [promiseA, promiseB, promiseC, promiseD)
await Promise.all(array)
etc
i forget if it is awaited, i think so
anywho, just a side note 🙂
Oh, I see, gimme a sec
yep it is
Ah right
😄
const [post, { featured, version, category, resolution }] =
await Promise.all([
fetch(
`${SERVER_URL}/api/post?limit=6&${edRe}${catRe}${resRe}${verRe}&sort=${
sort ? sort : "-updatedAt"
}&page=${currPage ? currPage : 1}`
).then((res) => res.json()),
fetch(`${SERVER_URL}/api/home`).then((res) => res.json()),
]);
so that would be it.
Yeah, though youll have better results with the custom endpoint
Since the work is being done in one go on the server
Just wanted to make a note about situations where you cant do that
and want to await a bunch of promises
unrelated to your initial question
Would passing the request in the body (then fetching the data using payload.find()) or through URL queries be faster?
Not in this case because it's essentially doing that in the background
The only reason this situation is better handlded via a custom endpoint (i think), is the overhead of multiple requests to different endpoints
And even then, it's probably not a noticeable difference
I could be wrong though, request architecture isn't my strongest suit
Ah its oke, but tysm againtho! This was helpful!
Anytime!!!
