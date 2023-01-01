I'm unable to set a meta ogImage in my NextJS Payload app based on the next-payload-demo repo. ogImage doesn't work, but favicon does, any ideas why that is?

The config looks like this:

export default buildConfig ({ admin : { components : { beforeDashboard : [ BeforeDashboard ], }, meta : { titleSuffix : "- Grønn Vekst" , favicon : "/favicon.ico" , ogImage : "/logo.png" , }, }, });

The folder structure is as follows :

apps/ |.. web/ |.. app/ |.. payload/ |.. payload-config.ts |.. public/ |.. favicon.ico |.. icon.png

(apps/web is the root of the project. / is the root of a turborepo)

After restarting the app it now works on the login page, but it still shows the payload logo in the top left corner after logging in

I was testing with two different apps, and it's working in the other app, but not the one this thread is about. Anyways, this is what the login page should look like