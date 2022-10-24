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Community Help

My env variables are not working in production (even while using PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ prefix)

default discord avatar
mrkbrnd3 years ago
7

So I want to hook up the preview button with a

process.env

variable. I looked around here for similar issues, and all seem to be solved by using the

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_

prefix, which I already am using.



admin: {
...
   preview: (doc) => {
      const page = doc as any as Home;
      
      let pathToUse = '';
      
      if (page.page) {
        pathToUse = page.page.slug === 'home' ? '' : page.page.slug;
      }

      return `${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_WEB_URL}/api/preview? url=${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_WEB_URL}/${pathToUse}`;
    },
...
}


This works in development mode, but gives me an

undefined

for each variable after building it.

  • default discord avatar
    derosul3 years ago

    I'm pretty sure the

    PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_

    env variables are being replaced when you build payload (probably somewhere in your CI pipeline) Perhaps you need to define the env variables you want to use for production in there as well 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    mrkbrnd3 years ago

    When I add

    dotenv.config()

    it appears to be working



    it just feels like this is not what the docs are trying me to tell

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    check out this thread:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/1654

    Can you point me to the docs that confused you? Maybe we need to clean a section up

  • default discord avatar
    mrkbrnd3 years ago

    Actually this reply sums it nice up:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/1654#issuecomment-1403972303

    I guess I was looking at it the wrong way, I just looked at it as one build. But there is of course a separation in server and client build.

  • default discord avatar
    benjick.2 years ago

    It's not really clear from this imo:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/environment-vars#environment-variables-in-admin-ui

    had to find this thread



    If you're using Docker you will need to provide args for the build step and modify the Dockerfile

  • default discord avatar
    augdust2 years ago

    do you have a example of integrating env vars in Dockerfile?

  • default discord avatar
    benjick.2 years ago
    @170674545965924352

    sure


    ARG PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_MERLIN_URL=http://localhost:3000
ENV PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_MERLIN_URL=$PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_MERLIN_URL


    and then supply the arg during build time

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