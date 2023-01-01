DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Passport.js strategies

default discord avatar
elkost
2 weeks ago

Hi, have a trouble with use passport.js in payload cms


When i trying to use GoogleOAuth2 strategy, i got the error messages like this:


ERROR in ./node_modules/oauth/lib/oauth2.js 1:17-39
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'querystring' in '/Users/elkost/Documents/itg-custom-illustrations/payload-cms/node_modules/oauth/lib'

I trying to solve this with

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
    webpack: (config) => ({
      ...config,
      resolve: {
        ...config.resolve,
        alias: {
          ...config.resolve.alias,
          [customersApiPath]: emptyObjectPath
        }
      }
    })
  },

But this not help


Have anyone solution?

