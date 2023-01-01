Hi, have a trouble with use passport.js in payload cms
When i trying to use GoogleOAuth2 strategy, i got the error messages like this:
ERROR in ./node_modules/oauth/lib/oauth2.js 1:17-39
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'querystring' in '/Users/elkost/Documents/itg-custom-illustrations/payload-cms/node_modules/oauth/lib'
I trying to solve this withhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
webpack: (config) => ({
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
[customersApiPath]: emptyObjectPath
}
}
})
},
But this not help
Have anyone solution?
