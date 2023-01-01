Hi, have a trouble with use passport.js in payload cms

When i trying to use GoogleOAuth2 strategy, i got the error messages like this:

ERROR in ./node_modules/oauth/lib/oauth2.js 1:17-39 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'querystring' in '/Users/elkost/Documents/itg-custom-illustrations/payload-cms/node_modules/oauth/lib'

I trying to solve this with

webpack: (config) => ({ ...config, resolve: { ...config.resolve, alias: { ...config.resolve.alias, [customersApiPath]: emptyObjectPath } } }) },

But this not help

Have anyone solution?