Passwordless Authentication support

I'm considering payload for a port of a clients website from another language for easier maintenance in the future. They currently alread have a userbase and they use passwordless authentication.
Is it possible to extend/swap out the built in email/username/password authentication flow? We would ideally use Twilio's verify feature to send a code to them, but then use the existing payload's cookie strategy
I just found custom strategyhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/custom-strategies
This is a good one:https://github.com/CrawlerCode/payload-authjs
It's a wrapper forhttps://authjs.dev
I've just successfully integrated it into my app, with more-or-less no problems.
Have found a working example for the current payload version. Dropping it here for anyone searching.
Here is the verify handler and you need to install jose. (npm install jose@5.9.6 --save)
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