Payload Cloud Storage Plugin with google-cloud/storage

I have configured the plugin according to the documentation, but it does not save to the bucket configured in Cloud Storage, maybe I am configuring something wrong. Please help!
are your credentials correct?
config looks correct
My credentials are correct, maybe the error is coming from the
@google-cloud/storage
library, I'm using version
6.9.4 (2023-03-02)
I just set this up myself on my local Payload, after some scrambling around to figure out how to get credentials to begin with using gcloud cli and what my bucket name should be, it's now working seamlessly!
I'm using:
"@google-cloud/storage": "^6.9.4",
"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.14",
"payload": "^1.6.19",
What kind of error are you getting @steprob ?
I am not getting an error, but it is not saving a GCS bucket either.
I am using the following versions:
"@google-cloud/storage": "6.9.4",
"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.14",
"payload": "^1.6.22",
Hmm, so let's summarize: you go to add a new item in your
Media
collection, select your image, click "save". Then what happens?
Does the image show up?
Can you check what url it's trying to display the image from? (that's how I realized that my bucket setting was wrong)
And you're sure you don't have any error, whether in the browser or in your server logs?
I have this problem, I don't know what the problem is. These are my dependencies:
"dependencies": {
"@google-cloud/storage": "^6.9.4",
"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.14",
"dotenv": "^8.2.0",
"express": "^4.17.1",
"payload": "^1.6.22"
},
I'm afraid I won't be able to help much more with this, sorry! 🤷♂️
I faced that polyfill error once due to declaring global variables and accessing it in a non-appropriate place. Maybe this will give you some hints.
Also have this issue, came here to see if anyone had found a solution.
I'm on Payload@1.6.28
I've tried
resolve.fallback
for the various modules that it's complaining about. I can get webpack to compile, but then the browser complains about Buffer not being available. From there, I have tried adding the webpack.ProvidePlugin to the webpack config for buffer (as recommended by many people online), however, importing webpack brings in a bunch of other errors
i can answer here quick
need a few mins
OK so here's the deal
some of the Node packages that the cloud storage plugin requires are ONLY usable within Node, and break the browser (as is shown in the above screenshot)
so what we suggest to do in order to "get rid" of server-side only code for the admin UI, is to use Webpackaliases
for some background, the docs say a bit more about this here
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
BUT - the plugin itself should handle aliasing all of the thingsit
relys on internallyfor
you
so in general, you should not need to do any manual aliasing yourself - the plugin should just do it for you
and the package that the plugin DOES take care of aliasing for you is the
@google-cloud/storage
package
but i am noticing in the screenshot above that your code is erroring on
@google-cloud/paginator
so i suspect that you are using some additional google cloud packages in your own code, and that means you likely also need to manually aliasthose
packages
For my project, the @google-cloud/storage is the only one from google. I think the paginator one is coming from that dependency, too, based on its package.json:https://github.com/googleapis/nodejs-storage/blob/main/package.json
Are you importing anything from
@google-cloud/storage
anywhere in your project?
(so in your own code, not including the payload cloud storage plugin source code)
No, nowhere
hm strange, maybe some google cloud storage update started leaking that package it depends on which it didn't before, and thus isn't covered by the aliases already included in the plugin
It could very well be an issue with my setup, I have payload in an nx monorepo
Will take a look at all the tsconfigs etc to make sure there's nothing weird
also try implementing it in a test clean installation, so no monorepo. That'd tell if there's a potential with the plugin, or rather with your setup
Clean installation looks good, so yeah, a problem with my setup.
Out of interest, is there an easy way to get the full sanitised Payload config? I want to compare with the fresh installation, and make sure the aliases are being added to the webpack config
So I think I have it working. In my project I wanted to allow local storage to be used for local development, and then production deployments to use GCS.
This is what it looked like before:
const cloudStorageCollectionOptions: CollectionOptions = {
adapter:
process.env.GCLOUD_CREDENTIALS && process.env.GCS_BUCKET
? gcsAdapter({
options: {
credentials: JSON.parse(process.env.GCLOUD_CREDENTIALS),
},
bucket: process.env.GCS_BUCKET,
})
: null,
disableLocalStorage: !!(
process.env.GCLOUD_CREDENTIALS && process.env.GCS_BUCKET
),
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
};
Then I would do something like
cloudStorage({
collections: {
imageCollection1: cloudStorageCollectionOptions
...
imageCollectionX: cloudStorageCollectionOptions
},
}),
What seems to work now, is to always set the adapter (and pass in sensible defaults if the env variables aren't present):
const adapter = gcsAdapter({
options: {
credentials: JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS || '{}'),
},
bucket: process.env.GCS_BUCKET || '',
});
And in the plugin config, conditionally pass the adapter and set the localStorage based on the env variables:
cloudStoage({
collections: {
imageCollection1: {
adapter:
process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS && process.env.GCS_BUCKET
? adapter
: undefined,
disableLocalStorage: !!(
process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS && process.env.GCS_BUCKET
),
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
}
}
})
Though I'm not exactly sure why it works 😅
If I log the webpack config, this one returns
{ resolve: { alias: {} } }
Whereas the working one has the correct alias present
Looking at the source code, I see that gcsAdapter is the thing that extends the webpack config.
My best guess is, since the browser admin panel doesn't receive the process.env variables, it doesn't call gcsAdapter which means the webpack config doesn't get extended with the alias
The second way works when serving but building the admin panel results in the errors from before. It's related to conditionally setting the adapter, if I set the adapter all the time it will build, however, an error is thrown because the bucket name and credentials are empty.
Is there a recommended way to allow for the local filesystem to be used if no bucket or credentials are set?
I believe I've found an OK solution, documented here:https://gist.github.com/sdjnes/80248ae5f268f0aba2201f9be5d5edc1
Using the
noParse
configuration in webpack when the local filesystem should be used seems to work
Payload Cloud Storage Plugin with google-cloud/storage
I am facing same issue , I am mainly trying to test gcs is working in local or not . but i have tired with the solution but it is not working I am still getting list of errors .. any other possible way to fix this issue .. ?
I think I ended up tweaking this. I will update you (probably tomorrow)
What I ended up with was the following:
I have all the image collections in an ImageCollections array, just makes it easier to define the adapter for all of them
const adapter = gcsAdapter({
options: {
credentials: JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS || '{}'),
},
bucket: process.env.GCS_BUCKET || '',
});
const USE_LOCAL_STORAGE = !process.env.GCS_BUCKET;
const cloudStorageCollections = ImageCollections.reduce(
(acc, curr) => ({
...acc,
[curr.slug]: {
adapter: !USE_LOCAL_STORAGE && adapter,
disableLocalStorage: !USE_LOCAL_STORAGE,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
},
}),
{}
);
// Then, inside your payload config
export default buildConfig({
...
webpack: (config) => ({
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve?.alias,
// See the README for why this is important
'@google-cloud/storage': path.resolve(
__dirname,
'./mocks/cloud-storage.js'
),
},
},
}),
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: cloudStorageCollections,
}),
],
...
})
The mock is nothing special as it won't actually be called (it's just so the imports don't pull in node API things for the browser bundle):
exports.Storage = function () {
return null;
};
Thanks Sam @sam6466 it worked . I was trying lot of things to fix this so things got messed up . tried with fresh project . it worked ..
You're welcome 🙂
