Is it possible to get a single document from a collection using the slug/id?
I'm using this to get all of the blog-posts, but on the singular blog post page would ideally just get the required one
const getPosts = async () => {
const posts = await payload.find({
collection: 'client-posts',
})
return posts
}
I've tried the following, but it didn't work (
context.params.slug[0]
is definitely valid)
const getPosts = async () => {
const posts = await payload.find({
collection: 'client-projects',
where: {
slug: {
equals: context.params.slug[0],
},
},
})
return posts
}
payload.findById
should do what you're looking for, as long as you have the id (https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview#:~:text=%7D)%3B-,Find%20by%20ID,-//%20Result%20will%20be
). 👍
Hey @Plain134 - As mentioned by @Tinouti, the Local API operation of Find by ID is what you are looking for. Were you able to get this working?
Let me know!
