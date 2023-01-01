Please help to launch payload in dockerfile.
My command start:
"start": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js",
My Errors
You can run de server.js directly with node. Like this:
FROM node:18.16.0-bullseye-slim as base
# Build container with dev dependencies
FROM base as builder
WORKDIR /home/node
COPY package*.json ./
COPY . .
# Public env variables are added to the react frontend at build time by webpack.
ARG PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_FRONTEND_URL
RUN npm install -g npm@latest && npm install && npm run build
# Build production container
FROM base as runtime
ENV NODE_ENV=production
ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js
ENV APP_PORT=8080
WORKDIR /home/node
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install -g npm@latest && npm install --production --legacy-peer-deps && npm cache clean --force
COPY --from=builder /home/node/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/build ./build
COPY --from=builder /home/node/public ./public
EXPOSE 8080
CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]
But you should have a look at your build logs, it looks like some dependencies are missing.
It's possible this is related to peer dependencies as well since you're using npm
I would see if the example in the docs that uses yarn works any different:https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#docker
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.