Payload starts in another language and hangs on loading modal?

I've just built and served payload on a server I've spun up on digital ocean.
Build ran fine but for some reason, it's in another language and a perpetual loading overlay shows up.
Any ideas on how to fix this? I'd like it to use English.
I think I have seen this when the cms domain is not in the CORS array. Is yours?
I'vejust
noticed a failed CORS request. I'll dig into that to confirm!
I keep trying to derive the cors white list from an environment variable and i keep getting
ERROR (payload): 1: "cors" does not match any of the allowed types
as a result even though the types appear to be appropriate..
The only values that seem to work are either a * or a direct definition of array of urls
Ahh, looks like i needed to include the
require('dotenv').config()
in the payload.config.ts for it to work on build
odd.. when i deploy that onto the server, it throws an error at run time basically saying it doesn't like that require where it is
main.66b4d127b718a27ca406.js:78 Uncaught TypeError: n(...).config is not a function
seems to grab other process.env values fine... just doesn't appear to like the CORS one i have
so yeah, i'm kind of in a catch 22 atm. If i require the dotenv in payload.config.ts, it breaks at runtime. if i don't, the build fails because the values aren't going through
This seems odd, I have projects that do this. Hmmmmm I wonder what’s up here
was able to get it to build consistently using
cross-env $(cat .env | xargs)
in the build command. it still does not work when it comes to runtime. It's making me wonder how this worked in the first place lol
oh, I guess in the first place I wasn't trying to use an environment variable in the payload.config.ts
if i just set
cors
directly to
"*"
it all runs fine
Have you tried learning Polish?
/s
lol
i was curious what language it was
starting to feel like it might just be easier to have multiple payload.config.ts's and just run separate build/start scripts with hardcoded values
I recently got that same .config error
It was because I used the dotenv in a collection
I guess that's the pattern here. payload seems to handle .env variables fine on the server side, but on the client it breaks atm.
Hmm
I wonder since Payload uses webpack
Can you just update your webpack config?
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env': {
'NODE_ENV': '"production"'
}
})
]
And specify your client env vars like that?
https://webpack.js.org/plugins/environment-plugin/
my brain always hurts when I try to debug webpack, lol. that's a good point though
do you think it would be in the webpack override in the admin property? so like
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
webpack: (config) => {
return {
...config,
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env': {
'NODE_ENV': '"production"'
}
})
]
}
}
}
})
the webpack thing is still over my head atm, but I did try creating environment specific payload configs and those seem to work
still coming through in polish though
also finding that after I create that initial user, I can't change the language
@Jakey That setup looks good to me, did it work?
no, i think an error was thrown. i've been grinding at this for so long that going with my current workaround atm
hm.. i updated the cors to include the qa domain i have itself.. not sure why it's still coming back with unauthorized requests. can't save anything
it definitely created the first user though
i emptied my collection in the db, recreated initial user, and it swapped to english from there
maybe something about how digital ocean starts up your collections makes it so payload thinks you prefer polish
one thing that might relate to this is this note on the docs
Important:
This file is included in the Payload admin bundle, so make sure you do not embed any sensitive information.
So I wonder if there is supposed to be an alternate way to get .env values where you need them in payload.
@jmikrut do you have any thoughts here?
this issue kind of branched out. I guess the current answer to my original question is:
The modal will hang if your CORS settings isn't correct
The initial languagemight
be derived from the original state of your mongo db for some reason.
I'll consider this answered and start a new thread on my current issue.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.