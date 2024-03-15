(Payload V2) Multi-tenant Payload auth cookie not sent to NextJS frontend

I have a multi-tenant payload app along with a NextJS frontend.
When I perform a log-in on my NextJS frontend, no cookie is visible from my browser's cookies window. I log in as a guest account to access my frontend which is behind a password protection page. I know that the log-in is successful because the request is a 200 and I have access to my frontend. However, no cookie gets generated in my app.
The log in request is being made using NextJS server action
I have no csrf settings in my Payload instance, and CORS is set to accept all endpoints as my frontend is multi-tenant. My NextJS frontend is running on a different domain to my Payload backend
Is there something I need to do on the payload side to allow my cookie to become available for my user?
For reference, this is what my fetch request looks like
'use server'
const res = await fetch(
`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL}/api/v1/users/login`,
{
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
body: JSON.stringify({
password,
email,
}),
}).then((res) => res.json())
.catch((err) => createServerErrorResponse(undefined));
if (res.errors) {
if (res.errors[0].message.includes('The email or password provided is incorrect')) {
return createServerErrorResponse('Incorrect password');
}
return createServerErrorResponse(undefined);
} else {
console.log('logging in');
draftMode().enable();
redirect(`/`);
}
whats the setup here exactly? my understanding is that server components cannot set browser cookies, only read them
a server action on the other hand will
ah, server action is the correct phrase
this might be your issue then
cookies are only automatically set per domain
Is there maybe a way to change the cookie's cross-site without implementing custom middleware?
honestly? not easily if you want it dynamichttps://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config
you can set it here for
cookies
another way might be for you to setup a proxy endpoint in nextjs
so frontend speaks to proxy, proxy speaks to server
if you need a more dynamic approach...proxy logins gets the token, sets the auth cookie header
hmm, the proxy would need the same domain as the one Payload is currently using
or a subdomain of
but then would that work? Would that cookie be allowed to be passed to the frontend via the proxy
you have your proxy read your returned token and manually set it
maybe the express middleware way is cleaner though
thank god for you Paul 🙏
manually setting it was the missing piece
