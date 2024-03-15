(Payload V2) Multi-tenant Payload auth cookie not sent to NextJS frontend

I have a multi-tenant payload app along with a NextJS frontend.

When I perform a log-in on my NextJS frontend, no cookie is visible from my browser's cookies window. I log in as a guest account to access my frontend which is behind a password protection page. I know that the log-in is successful because the request is a 200 and I have access to my frontend. However, no cookie gets generated in my app.

The log in request is being made using NextJS server action

I have no csrf settings in my Payload instance, and CORS is set to accept all endpoints as my frontend is multi-tenant. My NextJS frontend is running on a different domain to my Payload backend

Is there something I need to do on the payload side to allow my cookie to become available for my user?

For reference, this is what my fetch request looks like