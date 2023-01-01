DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Perfect deployment setup

leonardoorick
last month
11

I'm diving into this headless CMS world and payload seems to be an awesome option.



I went through docs (

https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#basics

) and couldn't find any suggestion on where to deploy it and a indicated setup.



I'm planning to use:



MongoDB --> MongoDB Atlas



Admin panel --> Netlify



Node server (??)



I'm really not into Node server scalability and would be nice to have something that offers a free plan like the other services I'm planning to use.



I also don't want to use regular EC2 instances on amazon or anything too much raw, since it requires a lot of configuration and holds scalability.



Soo, any suggestions on the perfect setup?



By the way, I know about Payload Cloud but I'm thinking about something free first.



PS: This same question on Reddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/cms/comments/1493lrb/best_place_to_deploy_payloadcms/
    wiesson
    last month

    I'm using


    * render.com for nodejs


    * cloudinary for image store and


    * mongodb/atlas for the db (serverless, should scale if required)



    Costs about 7 USD/month (my content is mostly static, so no high load expected).

    jjaimealeman
    last month

    I too, am very new to Payload.



    Would you mind sharing some details about how to set this all up?


    I've been doing some comparisons between Render and Flyio. Still undecided on which.

    wiesson
    last month

    I didn't think that much about it, I simply went with render because my first tests were all successful 😄

    vladimirputtin
    last month

    to deploy there's also northflank which is super ez. just need to add an docker file to the root of your project.

    leonardoorick
    last month

    @wiesson thanks a lot for the insight. Is payload connected with cloudinary somehow or you just store the links?



    render.com seems to be a great option that Idk how I've never heard of. Thank you so much



    @wiesson can you give some insights on how do you deal with environments?

    wiesson
    last month

    You can set them directly within render.com

    generator101
    last month

    @wiesson can you please share your cloudinary setup? I am using the cloudinary plugin but getting errors and cant save the files.

    wiesson
    last month

    What errors do you get?

    generator101
    last month

    I was getting a 500 error but after I moved app.use(mediaManagement()) to be above await payload.init, everything worked! lol I think that readme file for cloudinary plugin needs an update, it also doesnt mention about the env variables

    leonardoorick
    last month

    @wiesson Yeah, would be really nice to understand how you integrate it. For me starting on Payload CMS I don't even understand what's the benefits of using it instead of just storing media locally

