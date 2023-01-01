Perfect deployment setup

I'm diving into this headless CMS world and payload seems to be an awesome option.

I went through docs (

) and couldn't find any suggestion on where to deploy it and a indicated setup.

I'm planning to use:

MongoDB --> MongoDB Atlas

Admin panel --> Netlify

Node server (??)

I'm really not into Node server scalability and would be nice to have something that offers a free plan like the other services I'm planning to use.

I also don't want to use regular EC2 instances on amazon or anything too much raw, since it requires a lot of configuration and holds scalability.

Soo, any suggestions on the perfect setup?

By the way, I know about Payload Cloud but I'm thinking about something free first.

PS: This same question on Reddit: