Perfect deployment setup

I'm diving into this headless CMS world and payload seems to be an awesome option.
I went through docs (https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#basics
) and couldn't find any suggestion on where to deploy it and a indicated setup.
I'm planning to use:
MongoDB --> MongoDB Atlas
Admin panel --> Netlify
Node server (??)
I'm really not into Node server scalability and would be nice to have something that offers a free plan like the other services I'm planning to use.
I also don't want to use regular EC2 instances on amazon or anything too much raw, since it requires a lot of configuration and holds scalability.
Soo, any suggestions on the perfect setup?
By the way, I know about Payload Cloud but I'm thinking about something free first.
I'm using
* render.com for nodejs
* cloudinary for image store and
* mongodb/atlas for the db (serverless, should scale if required)
Costs about 7 USD/month (my content is mostly static, so no high load expected).
I too, am very new to Payload.
Would you mind sharing some details about how to set this all up?
I've been doing some comparisons between Render and Flyio. Still undecided on which.
I didn't think that much about it, I simply went with render because my first tests were all successful 😄
to deploy there's also northflank which is super ez. just need to add an docker file to the root of your project.
@wiesson thanks a lot for the insight. Is payload connected with cloudinary somehow or you just store the links?
render.com seems to be a great option that Idk how I've never heard of. Thank you so much
@wiesson can you give some insights on how do you deal with environments?
You can set them directly within render.com
@wiesson can you please share your cloudinary setup? I am using the cloudinary plugin but getting errors and cant save the files.
What errors do you get?
I was getting a 500 error but after I moved app.use(mediaManagement()) to be above await payload.init, everything worked! lol I think that readme file for cloudinary plugin needs an update, it also doesnt mention about the env variables
@wiesson Yeah, would be really nice to understand how you integrate it. For me starting on Payload CMS I don't even understand what's the benefits of using it instead of just storing media locally
