Populate data on first login

Can I populate data to a collection on first login? I do not want to run collection item checks on all Collection#beforeRead hook.
@Sangwan Jeon How about on the "create" operation, then check the document count in Users
If you hook into that, I think you'll get the event for the initial user creation
More context, I am creating a User and Provider Set, where Provider contains data for OAuth2 Providers with Payload 3.0
Local Provider should be automatically created for first user, so I want to check it.
Oh... I know what you mean. Thanks!
Okay cool, nice!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.