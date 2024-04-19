Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Populate data on first login

default discord avatar
maxswjeon6 months ago
3

Can I populate data to a collection on first login? I do not want to run collection item checks on all Collection#beforeRead hook.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    @Sangwan Jeon How about on the "create" operation, then check the document count in Users



    If you hook into that, I think you'll get the event for the initial user creation

  • default discord avatar
    maxswjeon6 months ago

    More context, I am creating a User and Provider Set, where Provider contains data for OAuth2 Providers with Payload 3.0



    Local Provider should be automatically created for first user, so I want to check it.



    Oh... I know what you mean. Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#beforeoperation


    Okay cool, nice!

