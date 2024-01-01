Populate versions when adding {versions: true} to an existing collection

I'll answer to my own issue here for others looking for it in future 😉
After adding
{versions: true}
the admin panel for the collection is broken, since it tries to retrieve drafts of the documents.
AI-bot directs to non existing section of the documentation (https://payloadcms.com/docs/versions/overview#versions-may-need-to-be-migrated
)
The solution I managed to do is to use the new migration feature and create required versions.
QUESTION TO THE PAYLOAD TEAM:
Should this be part of documentation and is my solution correct/optimal? If so, let me know where do you see it will fit and I can add it 😉
My solution
Run
npm run migrate:create add-versions-to-posts
And add content to the file
export async function up({ payload }: MigrateUpArgs): Promise<void> {
const {docs} = await payload.find({ collection: 'posts' })
for (const post of docs) {
const VersionsModel = payload.db.versions['posts']
await VersionsModel.create({
parent: post.id,
version: post,
createdAt: post.createdAt ?? Date.now(),
updatedAt: post.updatedAt ?? Date.now(),
autosave: false,
__v: 0,
latest: true,
})
}
}
export async function down({ payload }: MigrateDownArgs): Promise<void> {
const VersionsModel = payload.db.versions['posts']
await VersionsModel.deleteMany({})
}
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.