Populate versions when adding {versions: true} to an existing collection

I'll answer to my own issue here for others looking for it in future 😉

After adding

{versions: true}

the admin panel for the collection is broken, since it tries to retrieve drafts of the documents.

AI-bot directs to non existing section of the documentation (

)

The solution I managed to do is to use the new migration feature and create required versions.

QUESTION TO THE PAYLOAD TEAM:

Should this be part of documentation and is my solution correct/optimal? If so, let me know where do you see it will fit and I can add it 😉

My solution

Run

npm run migrate:create add-versions-to-posts

And add content to the file