I have a problem recently that I try to use dispatchField with the type

ADD_ROW

but when the function is execute,

const [fields, dispatchField] = useAllFormFields() dispatchField({ type: 'ADD_ROW', path: '__path__', rowIndex: 0, subFieldState: { provider: { initialValue: '', value: __value__, valid: true, }, }, })

I think the state has been updated but there is no row being add on the dash board and also cause an error on saving draft or publishing.

[10:43:44] ERROR (payload): There was an error while creating a draft [object Object] with ID xxxxxxx. [10:43:44] ERROR (payload): _shows_versions validation failed: version.__path__: Cast to embedded failed for value "1" (type number) at path "__path__" because of "ObjectParameterError" [10:43:44] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'version')

The workaround I do now is to manually add the row and then deleted the manually created one before saving which I think it is the additional task.

I don't know if there are any solution to solve this bug?