Problems deploying

Quick question is it possible to deploy a payload app on simple webhosting providers? Meaning uploading "build" & "dist" via ftp to webhosting and starting from there?
Yes, this is possible as long as you have the ability to execute the node process.
We have a section in our docs about deployment that will help you out.https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#basics
Let me know if you have questions 👍
which node process do you mean exactly? i built it locally, can i move it to hosting with ftp ?
Yes, you'll need to move the build and dist directories
Along with an .env file if you use one.
Then you'd do
node dist/server.js
assuming you're using one of our templates
I am having issue while deploying
I am using ecommerce template
I built it locally and moved build and dist folders
mapped them docker compose file
please find docker-compose file above
any help
volumes:
- ./payload:/home/node/app
- ./node-modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
i uploaded locally built folders (build and dist) to payload and mapped that in docker-compose file
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
unhandledRejection [Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'] {
errno: -2,
code: 'ENOENT',
syscall: 'open',
path: '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'
}
getting above error
yarn install v1.22.19
[1/4] Resolving packages...
warning Resolution field "jackspeak@2.1.1" is incompatible with requested version "jackspeak@^2.3.5"
success Already up-to-date.
Done in 3.87s.
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
unhandledRejection [Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'] {
errno: -2,
code: 'ENOENT',
syscall: 'open',
path: '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'
}
[13:53:39] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[13:53:39] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[13:53:39] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: https://payload.example.com/admin
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
error Command failed with exit code 1
any help
i was able to resolve the /home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID error
but after that getting above error
Any updates on that one@748958834315231314
? I’m having the same issue
how did you fix this issue?
I have the same issue with [Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'].
It would be really nice if you share how you fixed it. Thanks
Could you please explain how did you resolve the annoying "BUILD_ID" error?
So many people are facing the same issue. It would be really nice if you could just give a brief hint.
So, this worked for me.
Posting here for anyone struggling with the same error.
Issue :https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3992#issuecomment-1792742215
Basically Update the Dockerfile with this
Thanks for doing your due diligence and posting your solution, this worked for me
Hi guys, did anyone encounter this issue before. seems everything is fine the build log is good. However the deployment get stuck here with no other feedback
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