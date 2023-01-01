Problems deploying

Quick question is it possible to deploy a payload app on simple webhosting providers? Meaning uploading "build" & "dist" via ftp to webhosting and starting from there?
Yes, this is possible as long as you have the ability to execute the node process.
We have a section in our docs about deployment that will help you out.https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#basics
Let me know if you have questions 👍
which node process do you mean exactly? i built it locally, can i move it to hosting with ftp ?
Yes, you'll need to move the build and dist directories
Along with an .env file if you use one.
Then you'd do
node dist/server.js
assuming you're using one of our templates
