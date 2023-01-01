Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Problems deploying

bensen_279
yesterday
3

Quick question is it possible to deploy a payload app on simple webhosting providers? Meaning uploading "build" & "dist" via ftp to webhosting and starting from there?

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    yesterday

    Yes, this is possible as long as you have the ability to execute the node process.



    We have a section in our docs about deployment that will help you out.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#basics

    Let me know if you have questions 👍

    bensen_279
    yesterday

    which node process do you mean exactly? i built it locally, can i move it to hosting with ftp ?

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    yesterday

    Yes, you'll need to move the build and dist directories



    Along with an .env file if you use one.



    Then you'd do

    node dist/server.js

    assuming you're using one of our templates

