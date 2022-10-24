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Community Help

Problems deploying

default discord avatar
bensen_2792 years ago
10

Quick question is it possible to deploy a payload app on simple webhosting providers? Meaning uploading "build" & "dist" via ftp to webhosting and starting from there?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Yes, this is possible as long as you have the ability to execute the node process.



    We have a section in our docs about deployment that will help you out.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#basics

    Let me know if you have questions 👍

  • default discord avatar
    bensen_2792 years ago

    which node process do you mean exactly? i built it locally, can i move it to hosting with ftp ?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Yes, you'll need to move the build and dist directories



    Along with an .env file if you use one.



    Then you'd do

    node dist/server.js

    assuming you're using one of our templates

  • default discord avatar
    _itsraj2 years ago

    I am having issue while deploying



    I am using ecommerce template



    I built it locally and moved build and dist folders



    mapped them docker compose file





    please find docker-compose file above



    any help



    volumes:
      - ./payload:/home/node/app
      - ./node-modules:/home/node/app/node_modules


    i uploaded locally built folders (build and dist) to payload and mapped that in docker-compose file



    $ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
unhandledRejection [Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'] {
  errno: -2,
  code: 'ENOENT',
  syscall: 'open',
  path: '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'
}


    getting above error



    yarn install v1.22.19
[1/4] Resolving packages...
warning Resolution field "jackspeak@2.1.1" is incompatible with requested version "jackspeak@^2.3.5"
success Already up-to-date.
Done in 3.87s.
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
unhandledRejection [Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'] {
  errno: -2,
  code: 'ENOENT',
  syscall: 'open',
  path: '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'
}
[13:53:39] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[13:53:39] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[13:53:39] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: https://payload.example.com/admin
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
error Command failed with exit code 1


    any help





    i was able to resolve the /home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID error



    but after that getting above error

  • default discord avatar
    dmitry.komkov2 years ago

    Any updates on that one

    @748958834315231314

    ? I’m having the same issue

  • default discord avatar
    hasante_2 years ago
    @748958834315231314

    how did you fix this issue?

  • default discord avatar
    hoitzi2 years ago
    @748958834315231314

    I have the same issue with [Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/home/node/app/.next/BUILD_ID'].


    It would be really nice if you share how you fixed it. Thanks

  • default discord avatar
    binaryoats2 years ago

    Could you please explain how did you resolve the annoying "BUILD_ID" error?


    So many people are facing the same issue. It would be really nice if you could just give a brief hint.



    So, this worked for me.


    Posting here for anyone struggling with the same error.


    Issue :

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3992#issuecomment-1792742215

    Basically Update the Dockerfile with this


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/4029/commits/e61d1761da9c668cdfe2373c0610bd28af9babe9#diff-e1c681d2ddfe02367a933715fd0d31f9bf27fbe3104efb30ae67c5da9a992e1e
  • default discord avatar
    webb242 years ago

    Thanks for doing your due diligence and posting your solution, this worked for me

  • default discord avatar
    usefz89last year

    Hi guys, did anyone encounter this issue before. seems everything is fine the build log is good. However the deployment get stuck here with no other feedback

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