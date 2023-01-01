Proper O2M relationships in Postgres

Hi everyone!

I'm giving Payload a go with a Postgres DB. I'm establishing what IMHO should end up being a O2M relationship in the Database:

{:slug "area_of_operation" :fields [{:name "name" :label "Name" :type "text" :required true}]} … {:slug "project" :fields [{:name "area_of_operation" :label "Land" :type "relationship" :hasMany false :relationTo (slug-for area-of-operation) :required true}]} …}

To my surprise, this creates a third table called

project_rels

that holds foreign keys of both collections. This is what I would expect for a M2M relation, not a O2M. I have found a blog post that references this design:

We could simplify and create a single *_relationships table for each main collection, and store all relationships centrally in one table



I understand this may make things easier for the API, but it creates a serious impediment for projects where direct access to the database is still required. The approach seems quite unorthodox and creates way more compelxity for native SQL queries and the DB schema ist less intelligible.