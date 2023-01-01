"Proper way" to share a custom field?

I can't seem to find any info about this in the docs or in Discord/Github, so my apologies if this is obvious. 😅
I guess maybe bundle the whole thing into a npm package and import it like you'd do normally (https://payloadcms.com/blog/building-a-custom-field#:~:text=Import%20the%20field%20in%20a%20collection
) ?
I think packaging it up would make the most sense, this way it can receive updates easily
Checks out! I don't have any experience making npm packages so I wasn't sure how involved that would be or if that would even be the best option in that scenario. 👍
@Tinouti this guy's content is very goodhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh89VE3Mk5g
link from a live:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKTSC4D1GL8
ik its video content so it sucks to skim but hes a good one, the long video should give you full indepth coverage should you need it
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.