"Proper way" to share a custom field?

default discord avatar
Tinouti
4 months ago
3

I can't seem to find any info about this in the docs or in Discord/Github, so my apologies if this is obvious. 😅



What would be the "proper" way to share custom Field Components, whether with other people or between your own projects?

I guess maybe bundle the whole thing into a npm package and import it like you'd do normally (

https://payloadcms.com/blog/building-a-custom-field#:~:text=Import%20the%20field%20in%20a%20collection

) ?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    I think packaging it up would make the most sense, this way it can receive updates easily

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    Checks out! I don't have any experience making npm packages so I wasn't sure how involved that would be or if that would even be the best option in that scenario. 👍

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    4 months ago

    @Tinouti this guy's content is very good

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh89VE3Mk5g

    link from a live:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKTSC4D1GL8

    ik its video content so it sucks to skim but hes a good one, the long video should give you full indepth coverage should you need it

