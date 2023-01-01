Recommendations for deploying Payload-Remix Monorepo?

Hey everyone--Payload caught my attention on Reddit a little while back and I've been itching to put it to use. Finally got the perfect project and am having a blast using it with Remix in a monorepo (thanks for the GitHub starter!)

I want to try and deploy early but have no idea where to start. My deployments have been limited up to now to React apps in S3 with an express server on Elastic beanstalk.

Not looking for a walkthrough by any means, just a recommendation of what I should be looking into?