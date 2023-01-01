Recommendations for deploying Payload-Remix Monorepo?

Hey everyone--Payload caught my attention on Reddit a little while back and I've been itching to put it to use. Finally got the perfect project and am having a blast using it with Remix in a monorepo (thanks for the GitHub starter!)
I want to try and deploy early but have no idea where to start. My deployments have been limited up to now to React apps in S3 with an express server on Elastic beanstalk.
Not looking for a walkthrough by any means, just a recommendation of what I should be looking into?
We're actually building out Payload Cloud for deployment of Payload Apps - In the meantime, any platform that supports deploying a Node app would suffice - something with VMs like Digital Ocean, Linode paired with PM2 works well. Others have deployed on render.com, railway.com, and northflank.com - these might be a little more involved though. North Flank wrote a guide on how to deploy Payload on their platform, which may be interesting to youhttps://northflank.com/guides/deploying-payload-cms
Any other code on how to use remix with payload ???
@nonfungibletunji yep, here is a great article!https://payloadcms.com/blog/remix-payload-express-monorepo
is this remix running on the frontend as web client…
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.