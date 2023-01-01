Recover PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY?

So I deleted my .env file by mistake. 🤦‍♂️

Is there a way to recover the secret key somehow, or do I have to reinstall Payload with a fresh key and migrate my data over?

Oh actually I had misunderstood what the secret key was used for. After doing some more reading of the documentation (

), sounds like it's only used to generate the user tokens (JWT).

So I assume that the only downside of changing the secret key would be invalidating current user tokens. 👍