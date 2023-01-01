Refreshing `useAuth()` in Custom Component

I have been following this sample code from

select

documentation:

Basically, I have created a custom select field that holds roles for different users, but, I have noticed that after changing the role of the user there,

user

object coming from

useAuth()

does not update the user data (i.e. keeps the old role of the user before the update) unless I logout and login again then it will only be updated. Is there a way on how I can refresh the user object there so it can update dynamically once the user's role is updated?