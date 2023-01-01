Relations Best Practive?

What would be the best practive to handle Relationships between collections?

i.E. I have a page and Several Posts. On page can have any page but a post can only have on page.

In this case I would create a relationShip entry at my posts pointing at my page.

Pretty streight forward. But when I now query the Page via my API, I would not get the posts per default, as the relation is onsided atm.

Is there a way to tell the Page-Collection to query for Posts with itself as owner?

I suppose my queston is if there is a nice way of creating a two way relation between collections.

Came accros this issue on github:

It pretty much describes what I am after.

Hmmm. Ok. Seems like I need to use a hook to populate the content dynamicly. Can do!

Idea is to create a hook the fires after update on the single entity, forcing an update of the data of the parent.