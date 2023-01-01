Relationship field, show title of relationship instead of id

When adding a relationship I would like to show the title in the item selector instead of the id, how can I achieve this.
Collection field looks like this:
{
name: 'participated',
label: 'Participated',
type: 'relationship',
hasMany: true,
relationTo: [
'camps', 'labs', 'sessions'
],
admin: {
allowCreate: false,
}
}
@drojkind You can make this change on the relevant collection. Use
useAsTitle
Quoting the doc
Specify a top-level field to use for a document title throughout the Admin panel. If no field is defined, the ID of the document is used as the title.
@yhn5790 saved the day, been banging my head for weeks. Assumed it was on the relationship type itself. THANK YOU!!!!
@yhn5790 do u know if there is the possibilty to join values for 'useAsTitle'? For example displaying a relationship as part of the title. [Manufacturer.name] + [name]
@hendrik01 I was looking for this today as well. Still haven't found an answer yet.
@hendrik01 @etmartinkazoo Have you tried virtual fields?https://payloadcms.com/blog/learn-how-virtual-fields-can-help-solve-common-cms-challenges
@yhn5790 ah this helps, thanks!
@hendrik01 when you were digging in to this, did you find any way to render something other than text in the relationship dropdown? I'm trying to show an image thumbnail but haven't found a way to customize the dropdown item components
Not yet. I only needed to display other text
