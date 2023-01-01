DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Relationship field, show title of relationship instead of id

drojkind
2 months ago
8

When adding a relationship I would like to show the title in the item selector instead of the id, how can I achieve this.



Collection field looks like this:



        {
            name: 'participated',
            label: 'Participated',
            type: 'relationship',
            hasMany: true,
            relationTo: [
                'camps', 'labs', 'sessions'
            ],
            admin: {
                allowCreate: false,
            }
        }
    yhn5790
    2 months ago

    @drojkind You can make this change on the relevant collection. Use

    useAsTitle



    Quoting the doc



    Specify a top-level field to use for a document title throughout the Admin panel. If no field is defined, the ID of the document is used as the title.


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
    drojkind
    2 months ago

    @yhn5790 saved the day, been banging my head for weeks. Assumed it was on the relationship type itself. THANK YOU!!!!

    :partyblob:
    hendrik01
    last month

    @yhn5790 do u know if there is the possibilty to join values for 'useAsTitle'? For example displaying a relationship as part of the title. [Manufacturer.name] + [name]

    etmartinkazoo
    last month

    @hendrik01 I was looking for this today as well. Still haven't found an answer yet.

    yhn5790
    last month

    @hendrik01 @etmartinkazoo Have you tried virtual fields?

    https://payloadcms.com/blog/learn-how-virtual-fields-can-help-solve-common-cms-challenges
    hendrik01
    last month

    @yhn5790 ah this helps, thanks!

    jm.sv
    last month

    @hendrik01 when you were digging in to this, did you find any way to render something other than text in the relationship dropdown? I'm trying to show an image thumbnail but haven't found a way to customize the dropdown item components

    hendrik01
    last month

    Not yet. I only needed to display other text

