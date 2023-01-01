DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Remove element type for richTexy

default discord avatar
akacronos
6 months ago
2

I want to remove de code button from a richtext field, i don't add it in my

admin:elements[]

is there a way to remove it?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    Hi @akacronos, what you're doing is correct however

    code

    is not an element it is a leaf. You can see which options are elements vs leaves here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#admin-config

    So if you add the leaves property and don't include 'code' then this option will be hidden. 



        {
      name: 'content',
      type: 'richText',
      admin: {
        leaves: [
          'bold',
          'italic'
        ],
      }
    },

    For example this would just show bold and italic - or if you had an empty array here none would show.

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos
    6 months ago

    Oh, thanks!

