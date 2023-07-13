DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Rest API filtering

.kilosierra
3 weeks ago
3

My posts collections includes tags as follows



 {
      name: 'tags',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'tags',
      hasMany: true,
    },

I want to be able to filter the response by tag name. I also want to place a limit of 6 so I don't break my pagination, etc.



Given a tag of "Guides", shouldn't I be able to filter my posts using 



https://domain.com/api/posts?where[tags][equals]=Guides&limit=6&page=1


The above url params don't work. I've attached a screenshot of the api response.



I'm using this url based on my interpretation of the following documentation -

https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#rest-queries

What am I doing wrong?

  svn__
    svn__
    3 weeks ago

    Hey, I see that you are using

    hasMany: true

    , so you should try with something like

    ?where[tags.name][equals]=tagname

    where name is a property from Tags collection



    You can find more details in this section:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship#how-the-data-is-saved

    , and more specifically under "Has Many - Polymorphic"

  .kilosierra
    .kilosierra
    3 weeks ago

    That worked perfectly. Thanks

