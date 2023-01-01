REST API GET Collection via API-Key

Hi together,

we want to use Payloadcms as a headless cms for our 11ty based webpage. So before building the page, I need to get the posts from our cms.

As I don't want to perform a login every time, I want to use the useAPIKey functionality.

Imagine you have a collection "news" which is the one I want to get my page content from.

As the docs said, I added the following code block to my collection config

auth: { useAPIKey: true, },

But when I now refresh my page, I got also a field "E-Mail" and I need an API-Key per User.

Also when trying to use the generated key, I got the error "You are not allowed to perform this action."

Yes, added "Authorization" to my GET request header

COLLECTION-SLUG API-Key KEYSTRING

Can you please help me?