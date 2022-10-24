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Community Help

Restore version documentation

default discord avatar
kaspartr3 years ago
3

I'm looking to implement the version restore function programmatically.


Having gone over the Version documentation here

https://payloadcms.com/docs/versions/overview#version-operations

I am still missing quite a lot of information on how that works, e.g which version it restores to, what exactly is the ID field, etc.



Is there more in-depth documentation on these LocalAPIs?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    The endpoints follow your typical REST crud pattern. The typical process would be to list the versions first via

    GET /versions

    then perform a restore with

    POST /versions/:id

    to the specific

    id

    you want to restore. The

    id

    being the unique identifier for the version that you'd like to restore.



    What can I help clarify beyond that?

  • default discord avatar
    kaspartr3 years ago

    Thank you for that, this is clear. I'm thinking how versions get created, at which point exactly and are the objects in the _versions table (mongo collection) always a version behind or does _versions maintain an exact replica of what is in the main table.


    I ask this because I want to restore to a previous version (exactly one save behind) and so should I select the last version doc or one before that as the last one is a replica of the current one.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    The versions endpoint will return previous versions

    and the latest

    version



    The query against the versions endpoint would look something like this:

    /api/draft-posts/versions?depth=1&where[parent][equals]=644290b95310ad615bc1ffea

    . You can also open up your Network tab while browsing around the Versions page in the Admin UI to see this.



    I don't recall if they're strictly ordered on the response, so you could also pass in something like

    sort=-createdAt

    to sort the response.

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