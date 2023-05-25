RichText input styles missing

Is it just me or has the styling for the text area for the rich text editor lost it's styling? ie, no border, shadow etc. (class: .rich-text__input)
I noticed it when I removed the gutter on the editor while in an array. I've also just testing it without it being in an array and still no border.
I've since added the styling via a custom stylesheet, but it seems odd to have going missing.
Any one else?
what version of payload?
Currently, using v1.7.5
As for your payload issue...
Hmm, I would first try updating (or checking the issues board) to see if this has been resolved by another post.
If it doesn't seem to have been, I'm happy to help confirm the issue is happening on that version and then would recommend an issue post
when I removed the gutter on the editor
Do you mean
admin.hidegutter
? Doesn't this do exactly that? 🤔
Set this property to true to hide this field's gutter within the admin panel. The field gutter is rendered as a vertical line and padding, but often if this field is nested within a Group, Block, or Array, you may want to hide the gutter.
yeah I've spun up a v1.8.5 (dang these version numbers creep up quick!), and the style seems to be the same (missing text area).
It seems it's by design that there's text box, I just could have sworn there used to be one. I personally would like to see some sort of boundary, but that's me.
As an alternative to a custom stylesheet you can also configure extra styles on a per-field basis via
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#admin-config
Textarea does have borders for me, rich text has the gutter
I don't know stylistically what the ideal should be 😅
Within a block on its own its nice to have it without borders
@tinouti yes the
admin.hideGutter?
property does indeed remove the gutter, as described. I don't see how the gutter pertains to the border of the text area, though. Without some sort of boundary the rich text tool bar just floats in the middle of nowhere. For me at least! I'll dig further and find out if this is just me or not.
nice! I've completely overlooked that. Skipped straight past the overview and into the guts of it all to try find the hard way to do it.
Does it JUST have a gutter? ie, not input area border? or is it like the textarea in that sense?
I'd agree with you there, on its own, sure. When you have a richtext in the middle of a collection it looks pretty weird, to me... also I'm no UI expert!
Yeah just the gutter
It looks way more sensible with the gutter! OK everyone, never mind about what I said.
