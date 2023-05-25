DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
RichText input styles missing

default discord avatar
_itsjustchris
2 months ago
24

Is it just me or has the styling for the text area for the rich text editor lost it's styling? ie, no border, shadow etc. (class: .rich-text__input)



I noticed it when I removed the gutter on the editor while in an array. I've also just testing it without it being in an array and still no border.



I've since added the styling via a custom stylesheet, but it seems odd to have going missing.



Any one else?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 months ago

    @_itsjustchris interesting username



    also



    what version of payload?

  • default discord avatar
    _itsjustchris
    2 months ago

    i've seen your handle for a while now and i've always wondered what your name might be.


    Currently, using v1.7.5

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 months ago

    @_itsjustchris Ah yes my name, check out

    https://notchr.is

    for more information



    As for your payload issue...



    Hmm, I would first try updating (or checking the issues board) to see if this has been resolved by another post.



    If it doesn't seem to have been, I'm happy to help confirm the issue is happening on that version and then would recommend an issue post

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    2 months ago
    when I removed the gutter on the editor

    Do you mean

    admin.hidegutter

    ? Doesn't this do exactly that? 🤔



    Set this property to true to hide this field's gutter within the admin panel. The field gutter is rendered as a vertical line and padding, but often if this field is nested within a Group, Block, or Array, you may want to hide the gutter.
  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    You two FINALLY met! I got confused too



    been looking forward to the day where you interact with each other

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    2 months ago
    Spider_Man_meme.png
  • default discord avatar
    _itsjustchris
    2 months ago

    that's clear everything up, thanks for that



    yeah I've spun up a v1.8.5 (dang these version numbers creep up quick!), and the style seems to be the same (missing text area).


    It seems it's by design that there's text box, I just could have sworn there used to be one. I personally would like to see some sort of boundary, but that's me.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 months ago

    As an alternative to a custom stylesheet you can also configure extra styles on a per-field basis via

    style

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#admin-config


    Textarea does have borders for me, rich text has the gutter



    I don't know stylistically what the ideal should be 😅


    Within a block on its own its nice to have it without borders

  • default discord avatar
    _itsjustchris
    2 months ago

    @tinouti yes the

    admin.hideGutter?

    property does indeed remove the gutter, as described. I don't see how the gutter pertains to the border of the text area, though. Without some sort of boundary the rich text tool bar just floats in the middle of nowhere. For me at least! I'll dig further and find out if this is just me or not.



    nice! I've completely overlooked that. Skipped straight past the overview and into the guts of it all to try find the hard way to do it.



    Does it JUST have a gutter? ie, not input area border? or is it like the textarea in that sense?



    I'd agree with you there, on its own, sure. When you have a richtext in the middle of a collection it looks pretty weird, to me... also I'm no UI expert!



    Screenshot_2023-05-25_at_12.03.22_AM.png
  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 months ago

    Yeah just the gutter

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    _itsjustchris
    2 months ago

    It looks way more sensible with the gutter! OK everyone, never mind about what I said.

