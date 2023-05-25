RichText input styles missing

Is it just me or has the styling for the text area for the rich text editor lost it's styling? ie, no border, shadow etc. (class: .rich-text__input)

I noticed it when I removed the gutter on the editor while in an array. I've also just testing it without it being in an array and still no border.

I've since added the styling via a custom stylesheet, but it seems odd to have going missing.

Any one else?