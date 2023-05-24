DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
RowLabelArgs index type became optional since 1.8.3?

default discord avatar
derosul
2 months ago
7

Since the 1.8.3 update, al of my RowLabel functions are being errored by Typescript. This is because the index key seems to be optional.



When pasting the example as found in the Payload documentation, it gives an error.




 admin: {
        components: {
          RowLabel: ({ data, index }) => {
            return data?.title || `Slide ${String(index).padStart(2, '0')}`;
          },
        },
      },


Weird... git blame shows the type definition for

index

has been optional for 6 months already... Wonder why it shows up now. It even fails my build...

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    blame typescript updates

  • default discord avatar
    derosul
    2 months ago

    Managed to fix this by enforcing the type using the exported "RowLabelArgs"



    example:


     RowLabel: ({data, index}: RowLabelArgs) => {
  • default discord avatar
    arctomachine
    2 months ago

    Does it actually work for you? For me it gives different error instead



    It marks not just property name, but whole value too

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    @arctomachine it looks like you are trying to use RowLabel on a text field? You should be using it on an array field: i.e.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array#example
  • default discord avatar
    arctomachine
    2 months ago

    Oh, right. Was trying to give it to title field instead of whole array 🤣

