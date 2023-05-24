Since the 1.8.3 update, al of my RowLabel functions are being errored by Typescript. This is because the index key seems to be optional.

When pasting the example as found in the Payload documentation, it gives an error.

admin : { components : { RowLabel : ( { data, index } ) => { return data?. title || `Slide ${ String (index).padStart( 2 , '0' )} ` ; }, }, },

Weird... git blame shows the type definition for

index

has been optional for 6 months already... Wonder why it shows up now. It even fails my build...