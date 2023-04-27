Save array based on the selected option

Hello, would someone be kind enough to show the function / hook method to update the name of an array based on the selected option in the array before saving. I have been going around in circles for two days, example code attached, - greatly appreciated.

{

name: 'theNameOfCertificate',

label: 'Add Certificate',

type: 'array',

fields: [

{

name: 'addCertificate',

type: 'select',

label: 'Select Certificate',

required: true,

options: [

{label: 'Drivers Licence', value: 'driversLicence',},

{label: 'Car Insurance', value: 'car_insurance',},

],

},

{

name: 'certificateImage',

type: 'upload',

label: 'Upload an image of your qualification',

unique: true,

relationTo: 'media',

required: true,

}

],

},