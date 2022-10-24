Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Selecting one element in Select field changes the image shown in the media field?

default discord avatar
arskeliss3 years ago
4

Is it possible somehow, maybe with filters or relationship between select type and media type to connect them in a way that when I select one element from the dropdown list, then in the media field the image changes.



E.g. i select the word 'Cat' in the Select field then in the media field I get an image of a cat, that is already uploaded

  • default discord avatar
    generator1013 years ago

    you can probably use field hooks



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields
  • default discord avatar
    arskeliss3 years ago

    I'll give it a try,thanks



    I cant really get hold of the concept of using hooks.


    Is it possible to read data from one field inside of a hook of another field?

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar3 years ago

    Yes you can access the full document data from a hook, here is a list of the properties you can use:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields#arguments-and-return-values

    Here is one way you can achieve this (screenshot), using a relationship field and hook that returns a different media based on the select field and the tags on the media item. I've used an

    afterRead

    hook here but you could use a different hook. Also the relationship field won't display the image, but you could add a custom component to this field that renders the image.

  • default discord avatar
    arskeliss3 years ago

    Thank you

    @854377910689202256

    , i will try it out soon, i'm sure that it will work this way. Thank you enormously.



    Also, sorry about being such a noob, I still have to understand Payload, to put the puzzle pieces together.



    Looks like a great opportunity as well to exercise writing custom components. Sweet. 🙌🙌🙌



    By the way, can I use something like Next's Image component to render the image inside Payload?



    It's working as expected, I changed the hook to afterChange and it changes the Media right after I hit the Save button. Neat. Thank you so much

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.