Send an email when new entry is created

default discord avatar
.gustavocardoso
4 weeks ago
3

Hello everyone!



Is it possible to send an email every time a new entry is created?



Thanks!!!

  .gustavocardoso
    derosul
    4 weeks ago

    Yes! you can do this by adding a hook to your collection:



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections


    Here's a little snippet:



    import { AfterChangeHook } from "payload/dist/collections/config/types";

export const sendMailAfterCreate: AfterChangeHook = ({ req, operation, doc }) => {
  //we only want to handle "create operations".
  if(operation !== 'create') {
    return;
  }

  const {payload} = req;

  payload.sendEmail({
    from: '"Fred Foo 👻" <foo@example.com>', // sender address
    to: "bar@example.com, baz@example.com", // list of receivers
    subject: "Hello ✔", // Subject line
    text: "Hello world?", // plain text body
    html: "<b>Hello world?</b>", // html body
  });
}
  .gustavocardoso
    .gustavocardoso
    4 weeks ago

    Thank you buddy. I completely forgot about the hooks!

