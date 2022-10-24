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Community Help

Serialising Lexical generated content to HTML

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jinal.kothari2 years ago
5

Kudos to the team for such an excellent project.



Is there any existing documentation on how to serialise the Lexical RichText field to HTML? My use case is that for a blog and website. I saw the following, which is a very helpful starting point:


https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload-plugin-lexical/tree/develop/serialize-example

.


Shows how to convert nodes to HTML. Some useful information about Lexical codes too.



Also saw this:


https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload-plugin-lexical/blob/develop/src/fields/LexicalRichText/FieldComponent.tsx#L160

Uses

$generateHtmlFromNodes

A complete example where for instance we render the Rich Text in a Next JS Blog would encourage many to leverage the new features.



Also, examples related to the ability to inline custom blocks in the rich text field.

  • default discord avatar
    augdust2 years ago

    hi

    @841087257762988072

    ! did you figure out a way to render Lexical rich text in a Nextjs app yet? looking for a solution myself :)

  • default discord avatar
    jinal.kothari2 years ago

    Hi,



    As you must have seen, there is example code that shows how it could be done.



    But we haven't implemented it ourselves

  • default discord avatar
    displicity2 years ago

    Have you considered using Lexical as the renderer set to "read mode" and with minimal plugins? I can't find it in the current docs, but the Lexical team used to have a note about it being a good use case. Here is the question on github:

    https://github.com/facebook/lexical/discussions/2455
    The Lexical readOnly mode on the editor is the easiest way to show serialized HTML or JSON editor state.

    and


    If client-side performance more of a concern though, you can build a separate "read-only" Lexical Editor which strips out any unnecessary plugins which are used in editing (e.g. OnChangePlugin).

    Not that unsanitized Lexical data couldn't cause issues but I just get anxiety reading HTML from a database and directly rendering it. You also get the added boost of extensibility with decorator nodes and React components. Worked well enough for me when I was messing with Lexical a year or so ago. I used tailwind/classes applied to the config so nothing felt out of place.

  • default discord avatar
    jinal.kothari2 years ago

    Thank you, that's a good insight

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    2 years ago

    This is now also documented here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/lexical#lexical-html
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