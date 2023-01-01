DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
server deps in browser build

default discord avatar
deekayqq
last month
12

Hello and thanks for your work, Payload is GREAT!



I get some strange error. When we inside collection custom UI components and some nodejs libs like @hapi/iron used in custom routes or acces rules then this server-only deps bundled inside browser too and break front-end and console full of errors like Buffer is undefined... Maybe someone already encountered this type of errors and have a solution?

