Server side node packages cannot be used in PayloadCMS.

I am using the following npm package

@google-cloud/secret-manager

This is not recommended to be used in a client-side browser environment which I was not intending to do.

Namely I am using this in the following file at a path

/src/core/third-party/google/index.ts

as follows

import { SecretManagerServiceClient } from '@google-cloud/secret-manager'; const PROJECT_NAME = process.env.GOOGLE_PROJECT_NAME const getSecret = async (secretName: string): Promise<string> => { const client = new SecretManagerServiceClient(); const name = `projects/${PROJECT_NAME}/secrets/${secretName}/versions/latest`; const [version] = await client.accessSecretVersion({ name }); const secretValue = version.payload.data.toString(); return secretValue; }

When I run the project, I get the following error, suggesting that the package is being used in the browser environment.

Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '**zlib**' in '.../node_modules/request' BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.

The solution is to install the browserify-zlib but my worry is in why does Payload expose this code in the browser. What am I doing wrong?

I tried to use the dependency in both dependencies as well as in devDependencies, same issue (I rebuilt package-lock each time).