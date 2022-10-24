Setting default time zone

Is there a way to set my preferred time zone for date fields?
Yes you can. According to the documentation you can you can set the
localized
attribute to
true
Here's the link of the screenshot :https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/date#config
Here's the link of the localization enable in the base config :
thank you!
Couldn't find anything about it in the Docs. Switching on localization on the field doesn't change the date picker or set Time Zone on it.
Date is stored as the Docs say YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSSZ (e.g. 1999-01-01T8:00:00.000+05:00) but the time zone part is always +00:00 unless I missed a meeting 🙏
The datetime stored in database is correct, it's just stored in UTC (without offset) so front ends can get Time Zone from their user and display it accordingly
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