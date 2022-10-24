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Community Help

Setting default time zone

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nlvogel2 years ago
3

Is there a way to set my preferred time zone for date fields?

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    samy72882 years ago

    Yes you can. According to the documentation you can you can set the

    localized

    attribute to

    true

    Here's the link of the screenshot :

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/date#config

    Here's the link of the localization enable in the base config :


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/localization
  • default discord avatar
    nlvogel2 years ago
    @749780984752242730

    thank you!

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    ingrid7412 years ago

    Couldn't find anything about it in the Docs. Switching on localization on the field doesn't change the date picker or set Time Zone on it.



    Date is stored as the Docs say YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSSZ (e.g. 1999-01-01T8:00:00.000+05:00) but the time zone part is always +00:00 unless I missed a meeting 🙏



    The datetime stored in database is correct, it's just stored in UTC (without offset) so front ends can get Time Zone from their user and display it accordingly

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