several webpack polyfill errors with node:fs, jsdom and fast-csv

Hello, I'm trying to import a csv and convert it to collection data, but both "fast-csv" module and "node:fs" throw polyfill issues.

import { readFileSync } from "node:fs" ; import { parse } from "fast-csv"

I'm trying to read a file, and then parse it.

Also, while doing lexicals headless html parsing to parse my old blog texts from html to lexical, webpack complains about it too.

ERROR in ./node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/xhr/ XMLHttpRequest -impl. js 4 : 22 - 46 Module not found : Error : Can 't resolve ' child_process ' in ' /home/node/app/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/xhr '

ERROR in ./node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/websockets/ WebSocket -impl. js 3 : 16 - 30 Module not found : Error : Can 't resolve ' url ' in ' /home/node/app/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/websockets ' BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default. This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it. If you want to include a polyfill, you need to: - add a fallback ' resolve. fallback : { "url" : require . resolve ( "url/" ) } ' - install ' url ' If you don' t want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this : resolve. fallback : { "url" : false }

ERROR in ./node_modules/@fast-csv/parse/build/src/ CsvParserStream . js 5 : 17 - 34 Module not found : Error : Can 't resolve ' stream ' in ' /home/node/app/node_modules/@fast-csv/parse/build/src ' BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default. This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it. If you want to include a polyfill, you need to: - add a fallback ' resolve. fallback : { "stream" : require . resolve ( "stream-browserify" ) } ' - install ' stream-browserify ' If you don' t want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this : resolve. fallback : { "stream" : false }

includes:

import { $generateNodesFromDOM } from "@lexical/html" ; import { $getRoot, $getSelection, EditorConfig } from "lexical" ; import { JSDOM } from "jsdom" ; import { createHeadlessEditor } from "@lexical/headless" ; import { getEnabledNodes, sanitizeEditorConfig, defaultEditorConfig, } from "@payloadcms/richtext-lexical" ; import { readFileSync } from "node:fs" ; import { Payload } from "payload" ; import { parse } from "fast-csv" async function parse_csv ( csv : string ): Promise < CsvType > { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { let cumulator = [] const parser = parse ({ headers : true }) parser. on ( "data" , ( data ) => { cumulator. push (data) }) parser. write (csv) parser. end () parser. on ( "end" , () => resolve (cumulator)) parser. on ( "error" , ( reason ) => reject (reason)) }) } export const migration = async ( payload : Payload ): Promise < void > => { const csv_text = readFileSync ( "./old-blogs.csv" ). toString (); const csv_data = await parse_csv (csv_text) const headlessEditor = createHeadlessEditor ({ nodes : getEnabledNodes ({ editorConfig : sanitizeEditorConfig (defaultEditorConfig), }), }); for ( const row of csv_data) { headlessEditor. update ( () => { const dom = new JSDOM (row. HTML ); const nodes = $generateNodesFromDOM(headlessEditor, dom. window . document ); $getRoot(). select (); const selection = $getSelection(); selection. insertNodes (nodes); }, { discrete : true } ); const obsah = headlessEditor. getEditorState (). toJSON (); payload. create ({ collection : "clanok" , data : { autor : { relationTo : "autor" , value : editor. id . toString () }, nadpis : row. title , createdAt : row. created_at , updatedAt : row. updated_at , obsah : { root : obsah. root } }, }); } };

on wait is everything inside the paylad.config considered browser side? Do I have to somehow do this part outside the app, in the express part and then pass only the data down to payload?

Yup, I moved that part to the server.ts and it works.