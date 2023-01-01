Sidebar Dropdowns

Is it possible to add dropdowns to the sidebar to organize collections? Right now there are "Collections" and "Globals" but I was wondering if I could create custom dropdowns. Basically we run our entire project management through Payload - and we love it 🙂 - but would like to have a seperate set of dropdowns specific to our marketing efforts.
Thanks!
Morning @etmartinkazoo! The super helpful @jesschow helped me with this one. You can add content after the normal sidebar link.
how to add to the payload config:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/test/admin/config.ts
component itself:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/test/admin/components/AfterNavLinks/index.tsx
And if you want to create your own dropdowns, I'm currently usinghttps://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/details
Just because they don't require any additional logic
The new customization post looks great:https://payloadcms.com/blog/how-to-customize-the-look-and-feel-of-payload-with-css
It looks like they have custom dropdowns now in the screenshots. Is this documented or not out yet?
Those are made with the
admin.group
property on collections. (https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
)
If two collections have the same group name then they will coincide under a collapsible.
Here’s another thread about it 🙂
Thanks @jarrod_not_jared you all are the best. Payload is getting better and better. Such a fun and more importantly helpful product/piece of software.
