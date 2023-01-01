DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Sidebar Dropdowns

default discord avatar
etmartinkazoo
3 months ago
7

Is it possible to add dropdowns to the sidebar to organize collections? Right now there are "Collections" and "Globals" but I was wondering if I could create custom dropdowns. Basically we run our entire project management through Payload - and we love it 🙂 - but would like to have a seperate set of dropdowns specific to our marketing efforts.



Thanks!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.