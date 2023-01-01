Hello there,

we are using the

to serialize Slate JSON to Html.

But unfortunately, it breaks accented characters, such as "č" and "š".

Has anyone dealt with this before and would be able to point us towards a fix?

It basically turns this:

[{"children":[{"text":"Co je AestheFill®?"}]},{"children":[{"text":"AestheFill je bezpečné plnivo s tvorbou kolagenu a dlouhotrvajícím účinkem. Používá se k obnovení objemu obličeje na dobu 24 měsíců."}]},{"children":[{"text":""}]}]

into this:

Co je AestheFill®?AestheFill je bezpečné plnivo s tvorbou kolagenu a dlouhotrvajícím účinkem. Používá se k obnovení objemu obličeje na dobu 24 měsíců.

We solved this by just implementing the serialization example from Payload docs (

).