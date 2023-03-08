Sorting relationship items

Hey guys, I have problem when I want to swap field component of relationship, and use

useField

hook to update the field. To add the items it works, but somehow I can't change the order of items.

I use setValue with an array, i.e.

initialValue ->

['a', 'b', 'c']

then

setValue(['c', 'b', 'a'])

then refresh page still

['a', 'b', 'c']

it is works when i add item, i.e

['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']

Is there another way to set item's order?