Sorting relationship items

default discord avatar
rrums
5 months ago
7

Hey guys, I have problem when I want to swap field component of relationship, and use

useField

hook to update the field. To add the items it works, but somehow I can't change the order of items.



I use setValue with an array, i.e.


initialValue ->

['a', 'b', 'c']

then

setValue(['c', 'b', 'a'])

then refresh page still

['a', 'b', 'c']

it is works when i add item, i.e

['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']


Is there another way to set item's order?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    hi @rrums - where are you getting the array of data from? as you can sort on requests

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#sort
  • default discord avatar
    rrums
    5 months ago

    not to querying, but to store data (array of IDs)


    because i swapped the field component, but i can't change order of the IDs



    like this -> i log the

    value

    , it has correct arrays, the order is set as I drag the item. But it wasn't stored with correct order.



    FYI, the field on collection


    {
  name: 'items',
  type: 'relationship',
  relationTo: 'menuItems',
  hasMany: true,
  required: true,
  admin: {
    components: {
      Field: MenuSelect // custom component
    },
    isSortable: true,
  }
}
    Screen_Recording_2023-03-08_at_5.21.21_PM.mov
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    Curious, what does the network panel look like for this request?

  • default discord avatar
    rrums
    5 months ago

    ouch found the problem, because I fetch not from initialValue. My bad.

