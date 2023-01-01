Hi, everyone. I'm struggling with authentication in frontend (Next.js)

I made a wrapper component in

_app

that uses

checkUser()

to see if there's a user logged in (with

Me

query) and then returns

Login

component if user is

null

.

The login process works as expected, and returns user's email as requested and error if email/password is wrong. I've followed payload/website and am using only fetch/graphQL, no Apollo. Then what I'm trying to do is call

checkUser()

again from parent to update

user

state. But user still returns null.

I don't know if this pattern is wrong, if HTTP-only cookies aren't being set, or something else. What am I doing wrong here?

Example monorepo: