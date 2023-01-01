DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Struggling with authentication

default discord avatar
arielarial
9 months ago
28

Hi, everyone. I'm struggling with authentication in frontend (Next.js)


I made a wrapper component in

_app

that uses

checkUser()

to see if there's a user logged in (with

Me

query) and then returns

Login

component if user is

null

.



The login process works as expected, and returns user's email as requested and error if email/password is wrong. I've followed payload/website and am using only fetch/graphQL, no Apollo. Then what I'm trying to do is call

checkUser()

again from parent to update

user

state. But user still returns null.



I don't know if this pattern is wrong, if HTTP-only cookies aren't being set, or something else. What am I doing wrong here?



Example monorepo:

https://github.com/arieltonglet/payload-login-test
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    Hi @arielarial - you might need to add the

    credentials: 'include'

    request header so that the http-only cookie gets attached

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    9 months ago

    hi @jacobsfletch ! I'm adding it here:


    https://github.com/arieltonglet/payload-login-test/blob/main/frontend/graphql/index.ts#L14

    should it be elsewhere?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    Ok, could it be that you are not awaiting your async

    checkUser

    here:

    https://github.com/arieltonglet/payload-login-test/blob/main/frontend/components/LoginContent.tsx#L20


    try running your effect asynchronously



    useEffect(async () => {
  await checkUser();
}, []);


    if that's not it, open your network tab and look at the

    /me

    request



    you should see the payload token attached as a cookie

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    9 months ago

    hm.. so, React doesn't like async effects. but response from Me is user

    null

    anyway



    I don't see payload token. should it be in Headers tab?



    No, wait. I tried using an incognito window and it is showing now.

    Cookie: payload-token=[...]

    But response still

    {"data":{"meUser":{"user":null}}}
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    what about when you hit the

    /me

    route directly



    in a new tab

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    9 months ago

    it works! 🤔



    tried adding a logout button, but it's the same: cookie is being sent, but the response is

    errors: [{message: "No User", locations: [{line: 3, column: 3}], path: ["logoutUser"],…}]
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    Ok, we're getting there



    I'm pretty sure you need to whitelist your domain in the

    csrf

    config



    like this, in your payload config.


     csrf: [
   'http://localhost:3000'
 ]

    change the url to match your Next.js app

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    9 months ago

    that's it!

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    amazing

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    9 months ago

    thank you so much! ✨ this was driving me crazy

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    No problem! Happy to help. I know the feeling too well haha

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    9 months ago

    the payload/website repo helped A LOT as well

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    Nice! We're launching it on MONDAY so keep a look out!



    it's been a sprint

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    9 months ago

    that's awesome 🎉



    I've updated the example repo for anyone looking for something like this (also for future me) ->

    https://github.com/arieltonglet/payload-login-test
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Update: We now have an official auth example

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/auth

    which includes a nextjs front-end that may help others coming into this thread

  • default discord avatar
    Twoxic
    4 months ago

    I had the same issue, using

    csrf

    fixed it. Thanks!



    @jacobsfletch you mention that being the official example. Meanwhile I've been using

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-auth-cms

    which comes from this blogpost:

    https://payloadcms.com/blog/nextjs-payload-cms-auth

    This might be a bit confusing for some people (me ha-ha). Is your "official" auth example linked from the docs somewhere?

