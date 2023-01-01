DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
The following field is invalid: password at generatePasswordSaltHash

default discord avatar
_thaotruong
last month
6

Hi team,


I create a simple form (email, password field) on nextjs to create a user via restApi like this example

https://payloadcms.com/blog/nextjs-payload-cms-auth

. however i get this error 'ValidationError: The following field is invalid: password at generatePasswordSaltHash' when fetch data to '/api/users'. Strangely, when i tried to create a user via Postman, it worked. I'm not sure how to fix this issue. Could you please give me some advice?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Hello @_thaotruong - do you mind posting your user creation logic?



    I see the example on the nextjs article, I want to compare

  • default discord avatar
    _thaotruong
    last month

    const onSubmit = useCallback(


    async (data: FormData) => {


    console.log(JSON.stringify(data));



    const response = await fetch(


    ${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/users

    ,


    {


    method: "POST",


    body: JSON.stringify(data),


    mode: "no-cors",


    headers: {


    "Content-Type": "application/json",



    },


    }


    );



    if (response.ok) {



    // Set success message for user


    setSuccess(true);



    // Clear any existing errors


    setError("");


    } else {


    console.log('error', response);


    setError(


    "There was a problem creating your account. Please try again later."


    );


    }


    },


    [login]


    );



    @notchr above is my code to create a user on FE

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @_thaotruong Hmm, is the no-cors portion necessary? Did you set CORS/CSRF listings in your main config?

  • default discord avatar
    _thaotruong
    last month

    @notchr thanks for pointing that out. That explains

