There were 1 errors validating your Payload config, 1: "editor" is required

default discord avatar
anisulislampranto
6 days ago
4

Can anyone help to understand this error ? tried to run the init app and got this error.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Hey, you need to add the editor property in your payload 2.0 config.



    Check out the migration guide here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0

    As well as


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/overview


    How did you create the project? create-payload-app should automatically fill in the editor property for new projects

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    6 days ago

    npx create-payload-app



    thanks

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    when did you use the command? Maybe you ran it before the 2.0 release, and then installed payload post-2.0.



    If you haven't done any work yet, re-running the command should be the easiest solution for you

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    6 days ago

    i created a payload base tried to run got that error. then i had no idea so deleted the project and tried to install is again. then tried to run it got same error. then i posted here for help. and i just tried to restart the server now still getting the error.



    i am now trying to follow the migration guide



    guide helped



    thanks

