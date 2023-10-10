There were 1 errors validating your Payload config, 1: "editor" is required

Can anyone help to understand this error ? tried to run the init app and got this error.
Hey, you need to add the editor property in your payload 2.0 config.
Check out the migration guide here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0
As well as
How did you create the project? create-payload-app should automatically fill in the editor property for new projects
npx create-payload-app
thanks
when did you use the command? Maybe you ran it before the 2.0 release, and then installed payload post-2.0.
If you haven't done any work yet, re-running the command should be the easiest solution for you
i created a payload base tried to run got that error. then i had no idea so deleted the project and tried to install is again. then tried to run it got same error. then i posted here for help. and i just tried to restart the server now still getting the error.
i am now trying to follow the migration guide
guide helped
thanks
