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There were 1 errors validating your Payload config, 1: "editor" is required

default discord avatar
anisulislampranto2 years ago
8

Can anyone help to understand this error ? tried to run the init app and got this error.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    2 years ago

    Hey, you need to add the editor property in your payload 2.0 config.



    Check out the migration guide here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0

    As well as


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/overview

    How did you create the project? create-payload-app should automatically fill in the editor property for new projects

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto2 years ago

    npx create-payload-app



    thanks

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    2 years ago

    when did you use the command? Maybe you ran it before the 2.0 release, and then installed payload post-2.0.



    If you haven't done any work yet, re-running the command should be the easiest solution for you

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto2 years ago

    i created a payload base tried to run got that error. then i had no idea so deleted the project and tried to install is again. then tried to run it got same error. then i posted here for help. and i just tried to restart the server now still getting the error.



    i am now trying to follow the migration guide



    guide helped



    thanks

  • default discord avatar
    jjaimealeman2 years ago

    This is quite misleading to suggest the use of

    npx create-payload-app project-name

    😦



    The

    'installer"

    should create all this for us,

    shouldn't it?

    🤔

  • default discord avatar
    taun21602 years ago

    I've just run npx create-payload-app and receiving the same error:


    05:39:29] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config
[05:39:29] ERROR (payload): 1: "editor" is required


    The docs recommend npx create-payload-app


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation

    How do I add an editor?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    2 years ago
    @479030528084017165

    @876311962869456946

    it should do it automatically for you - I'm not sure why it doesn't.



    This might help:



    npx create-payload-app@latest project-name
  • default discord avatar
    jjaimealeman2 years ago
    YEAH BUDDY!!

    that fixed it.



    now to get familiar with this all and do my best to integrate Astro3.0 💥 🚀

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