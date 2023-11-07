Throw error to user when using `onChange` hook

I'm trying to ensure a block is always first in the block list, is there a way to throw a custom error when it's incorrect? Currently this code just logs out to the console, but i want to show an error to the user...

beforeChange : [ async ({ data }): Promise <any> => { const { blocks } = data; const homepageHeroSlidesIndex = blocks. findIndex ( ( block ) => block. blockType === 'homepageHeroBlock' ); if (homepageHeroSlidesIndex !== 0 ) { throw new Error ( 'Homepage Hero Slides must be the first block' ); } }, ],