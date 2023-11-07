Throw error to user when using `onChange` hook

I'm trying to ensure a block is always first in the block list, is there a way to throw a custom error when it's incorrect? Currently this code just logs out to the console, but i want to show an error to the user...
beforeChange: [
async ({ data }): Promise<any> => {
// Check the order of the blocks, if homepageHeroSlides is not first, throw an error
const { blocks } = data;
const homepageHeroSlidesIndex = blocks.findIndex(
(block) => block.blockType === 'homepageHeroBlock'
);
if (homepageHeroSlidesIndex !== 0) {
throw new Error('Homepage Hero Slides must be the first block');
}
},
],
Hi @plainnn - try replacing the line 'throw new Error(...)' with the following:
toast.error('Homepage Hero Slides must be the first block')
@jesschow thanks for the reply, unfortunately that doesn't seem to do anything, it just saves like normal
Is this a collection or field
beforeChange
hook? Did you import
import { toast } from 'react-toastify'
?
It's actually a
GlobalConfig
hook, and yeah, imported toast correctly 👌
const Homepage: GlobalConfig = {
slug: 'homepage',
access: {
read: (): boolean => true,
},
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
async ({ data, global, originalDoc, req }): Promise<any> => {
const { blocks } = data;
const homepageHeroSlidesIndex = blocks.findIndex(
(block) => block.blockType === 'homepageHeroBlock'
);
console.log('homepageHeroBlockIndex', homepageHeroSlidesIndex);
if (homepageHeroSlidesIndex !== 0) {
toast.error('Homepage Hero Slides must be the first block');
console.log('Homepage Hero Slides must be the first block');
}
},
],
},
// other stuff here
Odd, you can throw a
toast.error
directly from collections or custom components - not sure why this doesn't work for globals...
Instead, give this a go
import { APIError } from 'payload/errors'
and then throw your error like this
throw new APIError('Homepage Hero Slides must be the first block')
@jesschow hmm, that works in the console, and shows a 'Something went wrong' toast error, but i want it to describe the issue to the user...
[12:05:52] ERROR (payload): APIError: Homepage Hero Slides must be the first block
Hmm that should allow you to output your custom error message... are there any other errors in your console?
Just a 500 which appears when trying to save
@jesschow after a bit of googling, I needed to use
throw new APIError(
'Hompage Hero Slides must be the first block',
400,
undefined,
true
);
Oic it needed to be extended. Is the error displaying the custom message correctly now?
