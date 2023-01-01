Typescript error on .create() of `upload collection`

const pMedia = await payload. create ({ collection : 'images' , filePath : tmpFilePath, data : { name : 'name' , alt : 'alt' } });

The above code works, but my IDE throws the following typescript error on the

data

property:

TS2322 : Type '{ name: string; alt: string; }' is not assignable to type 'MarkOptional<Image, "id" | "updatedAt" | "createdAt">' . Property 'sizes' is missing in type '{ name: string; alt: string; }' but required in type 'Omit<Image, "id" | "updatedAt" | "createdAt">' .

I copied the image collection from the docs (

), I only added some

fields

. It looks like this:

const Images : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'images' , access : { read : () => true }, fields : [ { name : 'name' , type : 'text' , required : true }, { name : 'alt' , type : 'text' , required : true } ], upload : { staticURL : '/images' , staticDir : imagesPath, imageSizes : [ { name : 'thumbnail' , width : 400 , height : 300 , position : 'centre' }, { name : 'card' , width : 768 , height : 1024 , position : 'centre' }, { name : 'tablet' , width : 1024 , height : undefined , position : 'centre' } ], adminThumbnail : 'thumbnail' , mimeTypes : [ 'image/*' ] } };

Am I doing something wrong? Thanks in advance!

Hm. Looking at the documentation (

) I gather that the

imageSizes

is used to automatically rescale the image (which it does). So why should I add

sizes

key to the

data

object? What is it used for?

Thanks for answering btw!