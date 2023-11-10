Unable to deploy any new updates to Payload Cloud after first deploy

I successfully deployed to payload cloud by pushing some commits directly to main.
I made a branch, added a collection and merged it to main.
This seems to fail to deploy, but I'm unable to read the entire Deploy Logs on the website to determine what is wrong
Hey there @oldmanpewpew, my suspicion is that this is related to CSRF. Check that your
csrf
settings are properly configured with your cloud domain urls in your
payload.config.ts
file. More on CSRF here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#csrf-protection
I don't understand how "adding a new collection" is related to CSRF?
I created a new collection and then changed 1 line in payload.config.ts:
collections: [Users, WizardContent]
I'm just trying to rule out possible issues that might cause that error.
my project id: 654bba80a24033b20bf32a26
i'm pushing up a comit. I had changed app.listen(3000);
to app.listen(4000);
maybe it was that.
it appears that was it.
so for doing local development, if I don't want to use port 3000 (since Remix is on port 3000).. I have to just "not check that in"
You could also set it as an environment variable
true true
