Unable to deploy any new updates to Payload Cloud after first deploy

default discord avatar
oldmanpewpew
last week
6

I successfully deployed to payload cloud by pushing some commits directly to main.



I made a branch, added a collection and merged it to main.



This seems to fail to deploy, but I'm unable to read the entire Deploy Logs on the website to determine what is wrong

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hey there @oldmanpewpew, my suspicion is that this is related to CSRF. Check that your

    csrf

    settings are properly configured with your cloud domain urls in your

    payload.config.ts

    file. More on CSRF here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#csrf-protection
  • default discord avatar
    oldmanpewpew
    last week

    I don't understand how "adding a new collection" is related to CSRF?



    I created a new collection and then changed 1 line in payload.config.ts:


        collections: [Users, WizardContent]
  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last week

    I'm just trying to rule out possible issues that might cause that error.

  • default discord avatar
    oldmanpewpew
    last week

    my project id: 654bba80a24033b20bf32a26



    i'm pushing up a comit. I had changed app.listen(3000);


    to app.listen(4000);



    maybe it was that.



    it appears that was it.



    so for doing local development, if I don't want to use port 3000 (since Remix is on port 3000).. I have to just "not check that in"

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last week

    You could also set it as an environment variable

  • default discord avatar
    oldmanpewpew
    last week

    true true

