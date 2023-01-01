Unable to write files using .fs nodejs

Hello, currently I'm trying to import fs (node module) and use it to write a file for Media collections s3 authentication.

However, when I connect to the beforeChange hook, even though the file is server side, I am getting a module not found error: Can't resolve 'fs'.

Any ideas? Thanks.

I've tried following this documentation:

, but I'm still getting the same error.

I got the errors to go away, but now I am facing this Watchpack error:

Watchpack Error (initial scan): Error: ENOTDIR: not a directory, scandir 'C:\Users\eddieDev\Developer\cms\src\api\s3\actions\fetchS3Client.ts'

The directory is correct. I tried deleting the node_modules cache as well.

Now the watchpack error is gone, but now I'm getting this warning:

[22:49:40] INFO (payload): WARNING in ./src/api/s3/actions/fetchS3Client.ts 21:34-46

export 'readFileSync' (imported as 'readFileSync') was not found in 'fs' (possible exports: default)

Should I be getting this warning at all? Or am I missing something?

This may help someone else in the future. I just figured it out. I had to use require('fs') and the warnings are gone now. So that's good to know!